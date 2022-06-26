Club News: Updates from P.E.O.'s Chapter LP, Chapter FK and Chapter MF

Kamp to present at P.E.O. Chapter LP luncheon TuesdayChapter LP of the P.E.O. International Sisterhood met on Tuesday, June 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church to address an agenda of current and upcoming chapter business related to membership development, fundraising, future programs and special events. The 1 p.m. meeting was organized and conducted by president Beverly Fletcher who first recognized the hostess of the day, Carol Collins, for the provision of delicious refreshments enjoyed by members and guests. Programs chair Joanne Becker introduced the afternoon’s guest speaker, Dr. Richard Warner, retired local dentist and historian in his presentation of “The Middle Years” in the city’s history. Warner presented an illustrated lecture highlighted by color slides, video clips and enlarged black-and-white photographs to cover four decades in the city’s history, which coincided with Chapter LP’s program series in recognition of the city’s 176th birthday. Dr. Warner is president of Preserve Council Bluffs and vice president of the Pottawattamie County Historical Society.

Earlier on May 10, with commentary by Joanne Becker, Chapter LP focused on the works and life of Iowa artist George W. Simons (1834-1917). Simons’ sketches, paintings, and depictions of the Iowa landscape, native Americans living on the land, log cabins, town structures, tepees, steam boats, the Mormon Settlement, wagon trains and a myriad of other impressions brought him national recognition for his unique style of regionalism. His earlier association with the railroad pioneer, Grenville Dodge, and his need for employment, prompted Simons to relocate his family in 1853 from Illinois to what was known as Kanesville — now Council Bluffs. With the exception of joining the Union Army in 1862 and his tenure in the military throughout the Civil War, Simons lived and worked at his artistic trade, including a stint as a photographer, in the greater Council Bluffs region for a total of 53 years. The works of George Simons can be found on view at the Council Bluffs Public Library, the Dodge House and within the permanent collections of the Hoff Family Center for Arts and Culture (PACE) and the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha.

Chapter LP members, guests and prospective members will meet again on Tuesday, June 28, at noon for a Summer Salad luncheon in the Fellowship Hall of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluffs St. Special guest speaker will be Drew Kamp, president of the Greater Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, who will present an illustrated talk entitled “Where we have been and where are we going as a City.

P.E.O. Chapter FK discusses state conventionP.E.O. Chapter FK met on June 10 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty members were in attendance. Linda Frost and Kathy Mahan were hostesses with spring flowers decorating the table and cupcakes for dessert. Julie Morton provided the fundraiser, which was a selection of wine accessories. Beth Keenan was the lucky winner!

Programs were given by President Patti Ford, with the assistance of Jan Stone and Marsha Grandick, who had served as guards at the State Convention. A Powerpoint presentation was given showing the highlights of the State Convention, held June 4 in Des Moines. A daisy and stars bouquet was given to sister Pat Peterson. Pat has been a member of P.E.O. since 1946. A set of coasters, that will be the 2023 state fundraiser, was given to Linda Tapke as the newest member in attendance.

Corresponding Secretary Kathy Thompson shared a thank you note from Charmaine Kaiser for her gift as our outgoing Vice-President. Kathy shared an invitation to a Zoom meeting on June 27 at 6:30 p.m. to meet and greet our new Iowa State P.E.O. Executive Board. There will be a visit day at Cottey College, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for any member wishing to attend. More details to follow.

Linda Frost gave a report on the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund.

Our next meeting will be on July 8 at the Council Bluffs Country Club.

P.E.O. Chapter MF discusses skin careP.E.O. Chapter MF met on June 2 at the Council Bluffs Country Club for its regular monthly meeting, with Nancy White as hostess. Discussion was held regarding proposed amendments slated for the Iowa State Convention, which was held June 4 in Des Moines. Representing the chapter were Mary Stuhr and Judy Hughes.

The program was presented by Lauren Lakatos, daughter of our own Cindy Lakatos, on skin care for the face and the importance of understanding “SPF is your BFF,” especially as we age. We thank Lauren for her time and for the skin care samples.