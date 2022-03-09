 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
P.E.O. Chapter MF held the installation of officers for the new year. Pictured are Cindy Lakatos, recording secretary, Mary Stuhr, treasurer and convention delegate, Jane Goldsmith, correspondence secretary, Carol Terry, vice president, Bev DeVault, president, Connie Cryer, guard. Not pictured: Miriam Smith, chaplain.

Iowa Retired School Personnel

The Council Bluffs Area Chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel association will resume its meetings on Wednesday, March 16. The group will meet at the Council Bluffs Country Club for a program, lunch and business meeting. The program, “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate” will be presented by Gere’ Stevens.

Any retired person who has been employed in any of our nation’s schools or public libraries is eligible for membership. Persons interested should call Darlene at 712-323-0539 to learn more about the group or to make a reservation.

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF held its regular meeting on Thursday, March 3, at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 14 members present. Our newest sister, Diane Johnson, was warmly received by our chapter and was presented her star emblem pin.

Chapter MF also held the installation of officers for the new year. They are Cindy Lakatos, recording secretary, Mary Stuhr, treasurer and convention delegate, Jane Goldsmith, correspondence secretary, Carol Terry, vice president, Bev DeVault, president, Connie Cryer, guard. Not present: Miriam Smith, chaplain.

