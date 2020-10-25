Good'n Healthy: What are functional movements?

Conventional-style deadlift is one of the best ways to strengthen your back and core. Picking things up off the ground is an essential part of life. This could be as simple as picking up your kids or even grandchildren. Most people I encounter are afraid of this movement because they feel like they will injure their back. Improper positioning and the lack of understanding on how to create tension throughout the body to promote stability in our core will cause injury. If you don’t know how to do this lift, then find a professional who can teach you the proper technique, and do some research on your own.

The Olympic-style lifts are the most bang for your buck fitness-wise. They promote the most muscle groups to efficiently and effectively move loads long distances. Again, the lack of understanding on how to properly perform or the lack of mobility may cause injury. All of which can be improved and prevented with the proper coach.

I like the saying “Stop exercising and start training.” Our goal in our gym is to help people become fitter to help them out with whatever activities they do outside of the gym. Basically, we train people for life or the potential physical struggles that life may present. Functional movements are the most efficient and effective way to safely prepare the body for all physical demands.