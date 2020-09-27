Good'n Healthy: What is CrossFit?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As you have read under my name, I own CrossFit Council Bluffs. What does that actually mean? How does CrossFit differ from all the other fitness programs? Is CrossFit a fad? Does CrossFit make me bulky? I want to learn how to lift weights, but I don’t want to look like a man. I have a ton of injuries … is CrossFit good for me?

I get bombarded with these types of questions every time a curious new person walks through our door. They have usually been introduced to CrossFit by something they have seen on the internet or on ESPN. That first introduction is usually with professional athletes who compete in the sport of CrossFit. Similar to if you were to Google “basketball” or “football,” and he professionals of that sport are at the top of the search list.

So now you may be wondering, “CrossFit is a sport?” Yes it is and has been around since 2008. This is just one piece that makes CrossFit such a unique fitness program, but the sport doesn’t define what CrossFit is, it only is the expression of what CrossFit can do at the most extreme level. The sport inspires the fitness community to become something greater than what they originally thought possible. Much like the NBA is an expression of basketball at the highest level.

What Does CrossFit Actually Mean?