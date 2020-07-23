July 23 Face of the Day: Hannah Meyers

Hannah Meyers is a familiar face to many on the 100 block of West Broadway.
Meyers, 20, is a Council Bluffs native who grew up going to school in the Lewis Central Community School District. She graduated from Lewis Central High School in 2018 and she’s been attending Iowa Western Community College ever since, studying in the school’s dental hygiene program. She said she wanted to pursue a career that allowed her to help take care of people, and she thought working in the oral health field would be a great way to give back to people in her community. She expects to graduate next May.
Meyers has been working at Barley’s for the past five or so years. She started as a food runner in high school and graduated to the server position when she turned 18. She said it’s been a blast being part of the Barley’s family, noting great staff, customers and how it is a staple in the Council Bluffs community.
“I love the atmosphere here,” she said. “I love all the regulars. I’ve been working here for so long, but I take breaks when I’m in school. And when I come back during my breaks it’s exciting to see everyone again.”
Meyers said she also loves the food at Barley’s.
“I never get tired of eating here,” she said with a laugh.
Meyers said it’s interesting working on the 100 Block, being a part of a network of so many other restaurants, watering holes and other businesses. She said staff members from across the block are all friendly and it’s nice knowing so many familiar faces.
“You know, in Council Bluffs I feel we all have a real sense of community,” she said. “All the bars, we help each other out and we all know who works where and we all hang out together. It’s just a really nice place to be.”
Meyers keeps plenty busy between work and school, but when she has free time she said she loves spending time with her younger sisters, who are both in the L.C. school system. Her sister, Carly, will be starting middle school in the fall and her other sister, Sophie, will be a high school senior. Meyers said she is happy to see them both on their way to a bright future.
