July 25 Face of the Day: Jeff Snow

Jeff Snow is up and ready to run on this fine morning.
Are you?
Snow was born and raised in Neosho, Missouri, a small town on the Missouri-Arkansas border that is also mere miles from the Kansas and Oklahoma borders. He graduated from Neosho High School in 1998 and later attended Pittsburg State University in Kansas, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in education, graduating around 2005. Snow played football in high school, and a group of his teammates also took part in the school’s co-ed cheerleading program.
He said his family wasn’t in the position to pay for his college, and he was looking for ways “to foot the bill.” He said he was too undersized to make it playing Division I or II football on scholarship, but when applying for college, he noticed there were several scholarships available for cheerleading. That was his ticket to higher learning. This launched a 15-plus-year career in coaching cheerleading and gymnastics, in which he coached or ran businesses for club and high school programs in the Midwest, South and west coast.
He later moved to Council Bluffs to help build the cheerleading program at Iowa Western Community College. During his time with the Reivers, Snow helped bring a world championship back to Council Bluffs and helped build an “extremely competitive” program. He also sent “more people than I can count” to Division I cheerleading programs after their time at Iowa Western. He said it was special coaching at Iowa Western because he got to work with student-athletes from across the world with many different backgrounds.
He later handed the program off to now-head coach Raven Gau before making a career move to work with The 712 Initiative, where he has been for more than two years serving as the director of events and programming. Snow oversees many programs through The 712 Initiative, but one that is very close to his heart is one that brings out his athletic background.
When things across the country began shutting down in March during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including The 712 Initiative’s annual Shamrock Shuffle, Snow wanted to get people out of the house to be active while also maintaining social distancing. This was the start of #5kFriday — Fitness at a Distance, a Facebook group hosted by The 712 Initiative that invites people to not only get out and run, but also provide positive encouragement to fellow runners lacing up and hitting the trails every Friday.
He said he assembled a core group of Council Bluffs runners to get the hashtag #5kFriday and the Facebook page trending, and his modest group of about 20 has since grown to nearly 1,000 members. He said that, lately, the page sees more than 200 participants each week, with runners checking in from 25 to 30 states. People often share screenshots of their fitness apps, showing their paces, times and routes. They also are encouraged to take photos or videos of where they’ve ran to help show off community landmarks, helping to promote the area’s trail systems.
Snow said every post is met with encouragement from fellow members, and he hopes that the positivity and inclusivity inspires more people to get active. “We’ve seen so many cool stories come out of this,” he said. “This has gotten several people who have never even done this before get out there. And knowing that it’s helping people be active and helping them live a healthier lifestyle … it’s just great to see.”
People interested in joining in on the fun can sign up for the group by searching for “#5kFriday — Fitness at a Distance” on Facebook. More information about The 712 Initiative and its programs can be found at the712initiative.org.
