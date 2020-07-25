SHARE Omaha helps nonprofits, like Midlands Humane Society, through connectivity

SHARE Omaha, an established 501c3 nonprofit, was launched with a gift from the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation.
Their primary focus is helping nonprofits across the metro find the volunteers, donors and donations they need to be successful. In fact, their Mission states: SHARE Omaha offers the giving public opportunities to connect with metro nonprofits through donations, volunteering and shopping wish lists.
They maintain an open and inclusive platform which amplifies the needs of the entire nonprofit community, giving all organizations a chance to be seen and heard regardless of size, cause or budget. Donors can filter their nonprofit search by the population served, impact area and specific cause addressed. SHARE Omaha and its benefits are completely free to nonprofits and they are the only online platform where donors can discover ways to support, serve or shop for local area nonprofits all in one place, 365 days a year.
Katie Forney, Marketing and Communications Manage for SHARE Omaha recently wrote this article “Doing Good is for the Dogs…and Cats” featuring Midlands Humane Society and one of our amazing volunteers. Teresa Woods, a consistent community volunteer, tried something new two years ago: serving at an animal shelter. The recipient of her time was Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs; she has exceeded 300 hours of service each year.
Woods characterizes her work: “I usually spend all day Sunday at the shelter starting at 7 a.m. — walking dogs, spoiling them and giving them treats. For the rest of the day I help with cat care — cleaning their colonies, dishes, laundry, windows, and my day doesn’t feel complete until the floor is mopped and looking good.” Why did she gravitate toward a shelter? Woods says, “Animals are always so happy to see you and never want something in exchange.” She noted this applies to every single one of the dogs, and the cats all want attention. “[There’s] never an animal that doesn’t want a piece of you.”
Woods makes a case for those unfamiliar with animal shelters, “People go in there thinking [the animals] are just in a cage. It is not a negative thing for an animal to be in a shelter.”
Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing for Midlands Humane Society, provided the most urgent needs they have right now. “Fostering animals, particularly kittens, is almost always a need, along with people wanting to learn to work with dogs who need extra training and attention before they can be placed with a family,” she said. “Volunteers would give us extra hands possibly taking our dogs offsite to help them experience the outside world, making them more adoptable.”
Woods also fosters kittens and is grateful for the opportunity to support Midlands Humane Society at home, too. She is a foster parent of new moms with babies and orphan kittens. MHS provides all the tools to become a successful foster parent: kitty litter, food, toys, beds, linens, and medical supplies if needed. She concluded, “the best part of being a foster parent is that I get to surround myself with kittens anytime I want.”
She says the Midlands Humane Society makes her feel so good. It motivates her to keep coming back. “The people are pretty awesome, too.” Woods credits this as having shared passion. She has observed the hope they have for these animals is overwhelmingly positive. She tags on, “I guess you have to go in there and see it.”
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Dr. Peters with Omaha-Council Bluffs House Call Veterinarian:
JD is an adorable 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is just looking for a playful home.
Like his famous namesake, Garfield is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair, who may like to eat a little too much. He has some areas of hair loss, due to fleas, but has been treated and is trying to regrow his fur. He just might look a little silly for a while; thankfully, his current state doesn’t bother him too much, he still wants lots of love.
Joan is a 6-year-old spayed female. She may not have had much socialization when she was younger and would do best as a working/barn cat. If interested, please contact us for more information on our special “Barn Cat” program.
Kitty Boy is a 6-year-old neutered male shorthair who is also front declawed. This chunky cat is large and in charge. He is a sweet fellow ready for his chance at a forever home and loves attention.
We are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m., on the weekdays. Please remember to call 712-396-2270 and make appointments for animal meet and greets, claims, donations, adoptions, surrenders and strays.
Don’t forget to register for our 3rd annual Wags & Wheels Car Show on August 30 at Thunderbowl. Check our website and Facebook page for more details.
