The Dodge Connection: Conquering the continental divide with a stroke of luck and a strong stomach

In late 1865, the United States was at a crossroads, and had nearly torn itself apart during the Civil War.
The next task: Bind wounds and bind the country together, from east to west.
The Transcontinental Railroad would be one of several means to bridge a divided nation and, in the process, create new opportunities for northerners and southerners alike.
General Grenville Dodge, victorious in the Civil War, now had a new fight atop his agenda — to learn more about the “Indian situation” in the west — and determine if a pass could be found in the Black Hills of Wyoming, the environs between Cheyenne and Laramie, that would accommodate railroad tracks.
In our own age we struggle to ponder the great distances and geography that Dodge had to identify, survey and conquer. But over 150 years ago, even in ideal conditions (which Dodge did not enjoy), transforming untouched wilderness into a smooth grade for the railroad was what we would today call a “moonshot.”
Members of a civilian and military party traveling with Dodge on this mission included a number of notables — Dodge’s brother Nathan, Iowa Congressmen John Kasson and Dodge’s adjutant and fellow Iowan, Brigadier General James Alexander Williamson.
When the party arrived at Ft. Laramie in Wyoming, a French guide, Nick Janis, hosted them and prepared dinner. They enjoyed wine and canned goods, but the main course was a large pan of steaming soup.
Dodge grabbed the wooden spoon in the center of the pot and turned the soup over. That’s when he saw a paw lying in the bottom of the pot.
“Was it a squealer?” asked Dodge, hoping dinner was derived from pork. “No,” responded Janis. “A bow-wow.”
Kasson and Williamson immediately excused themselves, only to return a quarter hour later looking green and pale. The sight of dog soup apparently didn’t agree with them.
Ever the intrepid adventurer, however, Dodge joined a few gastronomes in downing a steamy bowl. History does not record if Dodge consumed a second helping, as some others did.
The group left the next morning to explore — some with full stomachs, others running on empty. The party continued with military escort, but soon separated. A survey party must be small and agile. They were pressed for time. It was critical that a pass be discovered across the Continental Divide. The rise could not be more than 116 feet per mile — no exceptions.
When they approached the Black Hills in the vicinity of Vedauwoo in southeastern Wyoming, they found a stunning sight. The area contained rock formations that date back 1.4 billion years.
The tall, thin steeples of rock called hoodoos and the granite outcrops remain as breathtaking today as they were when General Dodge and his men first saw them.
When Dodge spied the tall pine trees, standing like sentinels and dotting the outcrops in shades of green, he immediately identified them as perfect for telegraph polls. No wonder the Arapaho named the area Vedauwoo. It means “earth-born.” Then, as it is now, Vedauwoo is filled with a diverse array of wildlife, perfect for game hunting.
But on this day, the beauty of the land took a back seat to the task at hand. Dodge looked through his survey equipment, searching for a good pass for the Union Pacific.
Out of the blue, a member of his party alerted the others. “Indians, and a lot of em,” he yelled, “bout three hundred.”
“Do they see us?” enquired Dodge. The answer was bleak: “They’ve likely followed us all day, and aim to close in at night.”
Before long, Dodge’s men and the Indians — by then identified as members of the Crow nation — began to exchange rifle fire. While the rifles of Dodge’s corps had a longer and more accurate range, the Crows began to strategically close the distance. It was not looking good.
Suddenly, Dodge’s cavalry came to the rescue, having spotted signal flares that had been deployed. The situation that had just moments before seemed life threatening now diminished. Crisis averted; Dodge started to look around.
“Boys, I think we’ve discovered a pass through which we can build the Union Pacific.”
By sheer luck, the route the Crow Indians used to flee from the cavalry brought Dodge’s attention toward a creek bed that appeared to his trained eye to be less than a grade of 100 feet per mile.
Dodge marked the spot on his maps and upon a lone tree. There the Union Pacific would traverse the Continental Divide. Mission accomplished.
— Author’s Note: The pass Dodge claims to have discovered was first surveyed by James Evans in 1864. The town of Sherman, Wyoming (named after General William Tecumseh Sherman), now a ghost town, grew to support the Transcontinental Railroad and included a roundhouse. The town withered when, in the early 20th century, the tracks of the UP were moved to the south.
