The Dodge Connection: Conquering the continental divide with a stroke of luck and a strong stomach

When Dodge spied the tall pine trees, standing like sentinels and dotting the outcrops in shades of green, he immediately identified them as perfect for telegraph polls. No wonder the Arapaho named the area Vedauwoo. It means “earth-born.” Then, as it is now, Vedauwoo is filled with a diverse array of wildlife, perfect for game hunting.

But on this day, the beauty of the land took a back seat to the task at hand. Dodge looked through his survey equipment, searching for a good pass for the Union Pacific.

Out of the blue, a member of his party alerted the others. “Indians, and a lot of em,” he yelled, “bout three hundred.”

“Do they see us?” enquired Dodge. The answer was bleak: “They’ve likely followed us all day, and aim to close in at night.”

Before long, Dodge’s men and the Indians — by then identified as members of the Crow nation — began to exchange rifle fire. While the rifles of Dodge’s corps had a longer and more accurate range, the Crows began to strategically close the distance. It was not looking good.

Suddenly, Dodge’s cavalry came to the rescue, having spotted signal flares that had been deployed. The situation that had just moments before seemed life threatening now diminished. Crisis averted; Dodge started to look around.