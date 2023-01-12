Conservation Corps plans online program to showcase summer jobs

The Conservation Corps of Minnesota & Iowa will hold an online informational session about conservation jobs.

The session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

While the session will focus on summer programs, the corps currently has 11-month positions for veterans that need to be filled right away. Veterans will participate in non-military service on public lands while learning skills to leverage their military experience for civilian careers.

For seasonal positions, including those starting in May, CCMI recently expanded the age limit for young adult positions to age 35. They and youth ages 15-18 can apply for dozens of field crew and individual positions including:

• Soil & Water Corps members who serve in a single placement setting at a Minnesota Soil and Water Conservation District during the summer.

• Seasonal Field Crew Members who serve outdoors restoring habitat, managing natural resources and occasionally responding to natural disasters or community needs.

• Summer Youth Corps (ages 15-18)

· Youth participants who connect with the outdoors through paid hands-on conservation work during this summer residential program.

· AmeriCorps members who spend the summer living outdoors while leading and supervising the youth.

• Outdoor Recreation Instructors who serve alongside the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources teaching families camping or paddling skills and educating the public about local ecology and natural resources.