Conservation Corps seeks diverse applicants for upcoming positions

The Conservation Corps of Minnesota & Iowa is seeking young people and veterans for January positions.

The Corps is seeking diverse applicants for these positions. CCMI’s Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers program provides a unique college-to-careers pathway for underrepresented STEM college students — specifically, women, racial and ethnic minorities or individuals with disabilities — who want to pursue a career in environmental and natural resources fields. Students receive a fellowship, mentorship and paid internship during their academic journey.

Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Corps of Minnesota & Iowa, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Deadline for IDEC fellows is Oct. 31.

For more information on the Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers, visit bit.ly/3C2GvyS. Interested participants can learn more during an informational webinar Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3V0VaTS.