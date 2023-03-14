Entering the Iowa West Fieldhouse on Saturday, one was overwhelmed by the sound of “click, click, whap, click, wham!” All that clicking and clacking was was the Council Bluffs and Omaha Pickleball Showcase in full swing.

More than 330 participants from 12 different states came together to play in the first pickleball tournament put on by the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department, Council Bluffs Area Pickleball and Pickleball Omaha.

Pickleball — something of a mix of tennis and ping pong played with large paddles and a plastic ball similar to a Wiffle ball, only heavier — has become the sport du jour of men and women of all age groups, 10 to 80. And, apparently, from all across the United States, judging from the 12 states represented at the Fieldhouse Saturday.

According to a report from the Sports and Fines Industry Association, the number of pickleball players jumped 36% from 2019 to 2022. The largest increase was in the Midwest, with a growth of 30% in same time frame.

Rhonda Buckley of Valley, Nebraska, who is an ambassador for Selkirk, a manufacturer of pickleball equipment, said the local tournament was a year in the making.

“Omaha and Council Bluffs players decided more than a year ago that we should run a tournament,” Buckley said. “We are learning how to run a tournament so we will be able to turn this into an annual event.”

Buckley said there was plenty of sponsorship for the tournament, besides Selkirk — Deloitte, JustPaddles, Pickleball Pro Headwear and Northwest Bank to name some of the 19 event sponsors.

“We are learning as we go, but we believe we are succeeding,” she said. “We brought 335 players, of whom we charge only $45 per person. We want to keep the individual costs down and, by doing so, we can keep the interest up. That’s how you learn.”

Buckley said that the area hotels and restaurants have been very supportive of the tournament, as has the Council Bluffs Tourism and Convention Center.

Watching some of the 335 players, one is struck by the competitiveness in the game. Men and women both chose to serve the ball and then rush into the “kitchen,” where the most competitive play takes place. The kitchen is a 7-foot zone extending from the net (lower than a tennis net) ,which is a “no-volley zone,” according to Sports RX, an online site that explains the rules of pickleball for beginners.

For those interested in playing, it’s probably best to take in a tournament to see what goes on in or out of the “kitchen.” A tournament like the Council Bluffs-Omaha showcase is a chance to see good players and beginners and all in between, giving the novice a chance to see all play on the court.

Watching the doubles team of Kari Kirchhoefer and Tricia Montegue from Omaha, a beginner could see how much fun, yet how competitive, teams could be. Both players were intent on bringing their all to the game.

Kirchhoefer said she felt the tournament was fantastic.

“We won our first match,” she said. “Playing in a big tournament was really something.”

Nodding in agreement, Montegue, said the only “bad” thing was the glare on the floor, making it difficult to pick up the ball. Nonetheless, both women said they were really happy to be able to play in a real tournament.

Those sentiments were echoed on the men’s side, by two Iowa teams from Glenwood and West Des Moines.

Tom Stenger, who played alongside Dennis Lauterbach, both of West Des Moines, said he was happy with the tournament, how it was organized and how technology was used to announced who was up and what court they would play.

The popularity of the sport hasn’t caught up with the community at large. Finding a place to play can be a bit of a challenge within the Omaha community centers offering a place to play, although not with open court times. YMCAs offer pickleball, but Council Bluffs has only two places to play, although it would appear that will change.

Dan Bettmann, the manager of Recreation Events of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, said that the area should know this fall if the city will be adding pickleball courts to its outdoor sports complex.

“We are looking at creating a pickleball complex for the citizens of the city,” Bettmann said. “A place where it is free to play as long as no tournaments are in play. We want to do this to benefit all. An 18-court space will draw tournaments, bring in revenue to our hotels and restaurants, in general, benefit the whole community.”

Bettmann said the plans drawn up by HGM Associates Inc., would cost $4 million, but the estimates say that cost would be paid back in three to four years.

Some estimates of more than a million hard core players are looking for a place to play with only 38,100 courts available. With the tremendous growth of the sport and millions nationwide looking for a court, Bettmann’s estimates seem doable.