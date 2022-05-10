Council Bluffs CVB celebrates Iowa Welcome Center designation

On Friday, during National Travel ad Tourism Week, the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate their new Iowa Welcome Center designation with the help of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, the CB Ambassadors, elected officials and other industry partners.

At the event, Amy Zeigler, the manager of the Iowa Tourism Office, presented the 2022 Iowa Tourism Awards for Outstanding Website and Outstanding Social Media Execution to the CBCVB staff. These awards were originally presented during the Iowa Tourism Conference on April 20, 2022.

The ribbon-cutting also served as an opportunity to celebrate the CBCVB's move into their new office at 509 23rd Ave. in Council Bluffs. The Bureau moved into its new space in 2019, but the celebrations were postponed due to the global pandemic.