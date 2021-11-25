Council Bluffs Kennel Club Dog Show promises two days of tail-wagging fun

“Judges come in from all over the country,” she said.

The Afghan Hound Club of Omaha will bring 23 dogs to provide the Concurrent Specialty at the show, Lien said.

“Those are gorgeous dogs to see,” she said. “They’re a lot of work to get ready.”

The event will include nine vendors peddling dog-related merchandise, Lien said.

Several members of the Council Bluffs Kennel Club will enter dogs, but Lien herself is not showing because of her office.

“A lot of times the officers don’t show,” she said.

Last year’s show had to be cancelled four days before it was scheduled to be held, because Gov. Kim Reynolds declared that only 15 people could gather in a group, Lien said.

“I had 925 dogs coming,” she said. “We had to hurry up and call everybody before people started coming from California and places.”

The club still had to pay for catalogs/programs and ribbons.

“We ended up losing some money on the deal,” she said. “The Mid-America Center worked well with us.”

The show is open to the public. Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for seniors and military personnel. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, including judging programs that show breeds being judged in each ring at different times and an alphabetical list of breeds to look up when your favorite breeds will be judged, go to onofrio.com, click on Closed, scroll down to Council Bluffs, IA and click on Council Bluffs Kennel Club.

