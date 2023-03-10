In honor of Women’s History Month, the Council Bluffs Public Library is hosting CultureALL Ambassador Anastasia Addington on March 16, where she will share about the culture and traditions of Ukraine.

Addington is originally from Kiev, Ukraine, and when she was 2-years-old, her family migrated to Russia. Both cultures are very dear to her heart, a press release from the library said.

“She is passionate about learning languages and cultures, and has enjoyed immersing herself in Iowa’s multicultural communities,” the release said.

CultureALL is a nonprofit based in Iowa that helps those in the state learn about world cultures through innovative programs that allow people to participate in cultural traditions.

“(The nonprofit) believes that sharing the cultural richness of our community with others will elevate our community and the quality of life for all,” the release said.

Addington will speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Library, 400 Willow Ave., in meeting room B. The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information visit bit.ly/3HF2Aq5 or call 712-323-7553 ext. 5427.