In honor of Black History Month, the Council Bluffs Public Library is hosting a series of presentations focusing on the importance and history of this month.

This series is provided by the State Historical Society of Iowa and includes “We Came Home Together”: Black Civil War Veterans and Community Building in Iowa; The Education and Training of Seven African American U.S. Army Officers; and Emancipation Celebrations: the Historical Context for Juneteenth.

“We Came Home Together”: Black Civil War Veterans and Community Building in Iowa will be presented today (Wednesday) and Friday by Dwain Coleman, who is a University of Iowa Ph.D. candidate and co-director of the Iowa Colored Conventions Digital Project.

“He discusses how Black Civil War Veterans of the 1st Iowa Regiment of African Descent (60th U.S. Colored Infantry) and their families used the goodwill obtained through their service to fight for equal rights and social space in Iowa’s communities,” a press release said.

The Education and Training of Seven African American U.S. Army Officers will be presented on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17 by Bernard Harris, Ph.D.

“Harris provides an analysis of little-known facts uncovered from archives and museums concerning Fort Des Moines, Iowa, in 1917, when the installation hosted the segregated Infantry and Medical Officer Training Camps,” the release said. “Harris explores the activities experienced by seven African American civilians who attended and graduated with U.S. Army officer commissions, who went on to serve overseas in France, many in the trenches of WWI.”

The Emancipation Celebrations: the Historical Context for Juneteenth will be presented on Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 by Leo Landis, State Curator for the State Historical Society of Iowa. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, and a state holiday in Iowa in 2022.

“Emancipation events in Iowa took place prior to the Civil War in Muscatine and over time, communities of various sizes including Clarinda, Corning and Sioux City have hosted events,” the release said. “The gatherings show that Iowans of many backgrounds have come together to celebrate freedom and equality.”

Presentations are from noon to 1 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Library, 400 Willow Ave., in meeting room D. For more information about upcoming events visit bit.ly/3HF2Aq5 or call 712-323-7553 ext. 5427.