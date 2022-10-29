 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs Public Library offers equipment for ghost hunting

Two ghost hunting kits are available to check out at the Council Bluffs Public Library.

Two ghost hunting kits are available for check out at the Council Bluffs Public Library.

The kits were added to the library's makerspace on Oct. 1. Each kit includes a GoPro HERO4 camera, an EMF meter, two walkie-talkies and two flashlights.

"The idea was inspired by an article in a trade publication, highlighting the success another library had circulating similar kits," said Andrew Bouska, adult services manager at CBPL. "We had a couple of older generation GoPros that we were ready to replace with a newer model and instead of taking those cameras out of circulation, we decided to build ghost hunting kits around them."

Adult cards in good standing — meaning their card is not expired and fines are under $25 — are eligible to check out makerspace items, including the ghost hunting kits.

"Since we've introduced them, they have been very popular and our plan is to continue to offer them in our collection," Bouska said. "Most of the circulating items from the Makerspace require certification, but the ghost hunting kits do not."

Bouska said several patrons are currently in line for when the kits are returned, so a request for reservation would have to be made in order to check it out.

Requests for reservation can be made through a form on the library's website. Under the "I need equipment for" fields, patrons may choose "Exploration Kits." A new field called "Item Requesting to Check Out" will appear and "Ghost Hunting Kit" can be selected.

This will place patrons on the list of those waiting to check out a kit. Instructions are also available online for how to use the equipment in the kits.

