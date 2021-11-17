Council Bluffs Public Library programs

Making a Difference: Sharing Time, Talent and Treasure

Glennay Jundt, a Financial Associate with Thrivent Financial, will be at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Thursday for an information program on how to “make the most of our resources to make a difference in the world.”

“See how to make your generosity align with your life’s priorities,” a press release said. “Making a difference doesn’t have to happen on a grand scale. The truth is, you have the power to make a positive change by proactively and intentionally sharing your gifts.”

According to the release, those who attend will:

Learn the different types and ways of giving.

Explore how your passions and emotions motivate you to give.

Evaluate your giving so you can make intentional choices about generosity.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B and all those attending must register before since space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are recommended.

This program is free to the public and more information can be found at councilbluffslibrary.org or by calling 712-323-7553 ext. 132.