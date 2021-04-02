CountryHouse Residence holds different kind of Easter egg hunt

Beginning today, staff at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care have placed 10, 4-foot tall purple Easter eggs at 10 different businesses throughout Council Bluffs. The locations of the eggs are secret but they are located outside the businesses and can easily be seen from the road.

When you find one of the eggs, take a photo or a selfie with it and post it to Facebook with #cbcountryhouse. When you find all 10, send all of the photos to tyakes-starr@countryhouse.net. Everyone who finds all 10 eggs will be entered into a drawing for prizes.