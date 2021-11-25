DeSoto to hold two muzzleloader deer hunts, allow bow hunting through Jan. 10

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Iowa residents, the December and January hunts will only require antlerless licenses that are specific for the DeSoto hunts and will not count against the hunter’s take, according to the press release. Specific information concerning the licenses will be provided to those drawn. Iowa hunters can apply by mailing their requests to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.

All hunters must possess a DeSoto NWR hunting regulation access permit for the hunts. These are free of charge and can be obtained on the DeSoto website at fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ or by contacting Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov or 712-388-4803.

Archery deer hunting is also available on DeSoto Refuge and is open to the public. The archery season on the refuge runs from Oct. 1 to Jan. 10. Hunters must be properly licensed and carry a free DeSoto NWR hunting regulations access permit from the refuge, the press release stated. The permit has a map showing the areas that are open to archery deer hunting and explains the refuge regulations. The permit can be picked up at the refuge hunt parking lot kiosks or from the refuge website listed above.