DeSoto Wildlife Refuge to celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will hold several special events next week in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week, which runs Sunday through Oct. 15.

On Sunday, there will be no entrance fee, and the visitor center and Bertrand Steamboat and wildlife exhibits will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m. for visitors, according to a press release from the refuge.

A presentation on the Federal Duck Stamp Program will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Refuge rangers will share how money raised through the program is used and why the program is important to the National Wildlife Refuge System and the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The First of State Duck Stamp Promotion viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., offering an opportunity for visitors to see the First of State Duck Stamp Exhibit generously donated to DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. This beautiful art collection shows the first duck stamp sold by each of the 50 states, the press release stated. The Friends of Boyer Chute and DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will provide complimentary cookies and drinks for visitors to enjoy while viewing the display.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, people interested in volunteering at the visitor center’s front desk or at the bookstore are invited to attend a program at 5:30 p.m. at the visitor center. A pizza supper will be provided courtesy of the Friends of Boyer Chute and DeSoto. If interested, contact Park Ranger Peter Rea to sign up at 712-388-4803.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Wetlands Walks will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visitors can join a ranger for a guided hike around refuge wetlands to learn about how the refuge manages wetlands and the benefits they provide to migratory birds and other wildlife. The hike will be about a mile long on a gravel trail, the press release advised.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can learn about the Junior Duck Stamp program. Art supplies will be available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to participate in this nationwide art contest. The Iowa Junior Duck Stamp state coordinator will be present to provide entry forms and answer questions regarding the program.

A program on the Bertrand Steamboat will be presented at 3 p.m. by a Bertrand Museum specialist. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the Bertrand and the many artifacts that were discovered.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. For more information, visit the websites at www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto or www.fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute or contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at Desoto@fws.gov.