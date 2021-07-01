 Skip to main content
Dodge House to hold community Fourth of July celebration
dodge_house__landing_page_83386_med.jpg

The Historic General Dodge House, 605 S. Third St.

 Courtesy Thomas Emmett/Historic General Dodge House/

The Historic General Dodge House will hold a community Independence Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the mansion at 605 S. Third St.

The family-friendly event will feature free food, live music, drawings and readings from the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution.

Local group Flatwater Drifters will perform old-time music to entertain guests. Flatwater Drifters is an all-woman string band that specializes in old-time and Irish music, as well as newer songs in the old-time style. The band has performed for the Applegrass Festival at Ditmar’s Orchard, Bass Pro Shops, the Western Historic Trails Center, Benson Grind in Omaha, Bluegrass Café in Missouri Valley, local churches and other venues.

The Dodge House will provide free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and water. Kona Ice will be available for $1 per cup.

The Dodge House thanked the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation for sponsoring half the cost of the event.

