 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donation drive through Dec. 23 at Amelia Place
0 comments
top story

Donation drive through Dec. 23 at Amelia Place

{{featured_button_text}}
present stock
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Amelia Place, an assisted senior living community, is looking to make the holiday season a little brighter for its residents.

Located at 57 W Ferndale Drive, Amelia Place is hosting a donation drive now through Dec. 23 for its 36 residents.

Amelia Place Community Relations Manager Amber Raes said they’re not looking for a specific number of donations.

“Just anything that may make the year a little more special,” she said. “Especially for those who don’t have family nearby.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Included on the community wish list are basic toiletries, personal care items, socks, robes, slippers, puzzles, board games, coloring books, markers, book, stationary items, amazon gift cards and blankets.

“Donations will go to individuals. Gift cards, however, will be utilized for the general community as most residents don’t have computers,” Raes said.

Items donated will be divided equally and go to certain residents based on their interests. The gift cards would go to purchases for items such as books, playing cards, craft items, holiday decorations — things the residents enjoy.

“Our residents deserve a great Christmas,” Raes said. “They have stuck through a lot and have been understanding of our guidelines throughout COVID. Not to mention, they give to us every day, we just want them to know how much we love them.”

Donations can be dropped off inside the main corridor — monetary donations can be sent via Venmo to @AmeliaPlace.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Like booking a roundtrip ticket': How to prepare for the vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert