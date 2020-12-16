Donation drive through Dec. 23 at Amelia Place

Amelia Place, an assisted senior living community, is looking to make the holiday season a little brighter for its residents.

Located at 57 W Ferndale Drive, Amelia Place is hosting a donation drive now through Dec. 23 for its 36 residents.

Amelia Place Community Relations Manager Amber Raes said they’re not looking for a specific number of donations.

“Just anything that may make the year a little more special,” she said. “Especially for those who don’t have family nearby.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Included on the community wish list are basic toiletries, personal care items, socks, robes, slippers, puzzles, board games, coloring books, markers, book, stationary items, amazon gift cards and blankets.

“Donations will go to individuals. Gift cards, however, will be utilized for the general community as most residents don’t have computers,” Raes said.

Items donated will be divided equally and go to certain residents based on their interests. The gift cards would go to purchases for items such as books, playing cards, craft items, holiday decorations — things the residents enjoy.