Exploring Home: A Field of Pure Sunshine
Sunflower_3.jpg

Sunflowers at Ditmar’s Orchard & Vineyard.

 Courtesy Emma Schwaller

For the first time ever, Ditmar’s Orchard & Vineyard in Council Bluffs has planted sunflower patches! If you’re looking for some fresh air and a blissful escape from the real world, you have to check this out.

Ditmar’s is a local orchard that has been a family project since 1994. Throughout the growing season, they grow and sell apples, pumpkins, strawberries, apricots, peaches, cherries, and now sunflowers.

Emma Schwaller

Schwaller

They also host a variety of fun events.

Ditmar’s plans on continuing to plant sunflowers for the rest of the summer so blooms should be available for the next couple of months.

You can purchase sunflower stems for $2.50 per stem or five for $10. At the moment, they also have Lodi apples available, which are great for making applesauce.

While out in the beautiful sunflower patches surrounded by the rolling Loess Hills, you can’t help but snap a quick selfie.

Share your selfies on social media with us and be sure to tag Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard and UNleashCB.

