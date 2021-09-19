Exploring Home: Bluffs area pumpkin patches and orchards

Fall is here, and there is no better way to celebrate and enjoy the season than to visit local pumpkin patches and orchards.
Lucky for you, there are numerous options in the Council Bluffs area that are sure to give you all the fall feels regardless if you’re with the whole family, your significant other, best friends or riding solo.
Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard
Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard has everything you need for the perfect fall day. With 10 acres of pumpkins to peruse, you can choose from several pumpkin types along with mini gourds and white squash.
Guests can take a hayrack ride to the pumpkins or walk/drive up to the patch. Other activities include apple picking, a petting zoo with goats, kids activities like bumper balls, barrel cart rides, bounce houses and a corn and pallet maze.
Delicious handmade food and drinks are available from their store and café.
Pioneer Trail Orchard and Pumpkin Patch
Pioneer Trail Orchard is a family-owned patch that is ideal for families and groups with young kids. Enjoy a hayrack ride out to the patch, a kid-friendly corn maze, a play area with a jungle gym, an area to dig for dino bones and other haunted surprises. Don’t forget to grab a bite to eat at Apple Jack’s at the patch before you go.
Pioneer Trail Orchard opens Sept. 25.
Welch’s Pumpkin Patch
Welch’s is a small, family-owned pumpkin patch with the “ma and pa” feel that we all love. They have a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds available to purchase (cash or check only at this time). The kiddos are welcome to run around the spacious patch and enjoy the numerous free activities around the patch.
Pumpkin Hill Farms
At the county’s newest pumpkin patch, Pumpkin Hill guests can enjoy a bounce house, indoor and outdoor playgrounds and animals like mini goats, mini donkeys and ducks. You won’t run out of things to do here. Food and drinks are also available.
3 Bee Farms
Search for the perfect pumpkin or pick the best-looking apples at 3 Bee Farms. Enjoy numerous family-fun activities with admission including hayrides, corn maze, meeting the barnyard animals, playgrounds and plenty of perfect family photo backdrops.
The fun doesn’t stop there.
There are so many other festive fall activities, events and attractions to visit in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Uncover a special day in Council Bluffs by browsing unleashcb.com/getaways.