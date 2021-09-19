Exploring Home: Bluffs area pumpkin patches and orchards

Fall is here, and there is no better way to celebrate and enjoy the season than to visit local pumpkin patches and orchards.

Lucky for you, there are numerous options in the Council Bluffs area that are sure to give you all the fall feels regardless if you’re with the whole family, your significant other, best friends or riding solo.

Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard

Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard has everything you need for the perfect fall day. With 10 acres of pumpkins to peruse, you can choose from several pumpkin types along with mini gourds and white squash.

Guests can take a hayrack ride to the pumpkins or walk/drive up to the patch. Other activities include apple picking, a petting zoo with goats, kids activities like bumper balls, barrel cart rides, bounce houses and a corn and pallet maze.

Delicious handmade food and drinks are available from their store and café.

Pioneer Trail Orchard and Pumpkin Patch