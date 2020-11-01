Exploring Home: How to celebrate Veterans Day in Council Bluffs

According to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, there are approximately 7,500 veterans living in Pottawattamie County. These brave men and women deserve recognition and thanks year-round, but here are some ways to celebrate them on Veterans Day.

1. Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade

Come down and celebrate at the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start on the corner of 9th Avenue and South Main Street. There will be a free lunch following the parade at The American Legion located at 716 South 4th Street. Be sure to stick around for raffles, auction and prizes.

2. Thank a Vet event at Full Fledged Brewing Co.

Visit the taproom at Full Fledged Brewing Company and purchase a postcard for a vet. The bartender will provide you with a postcard where you can write a message thanking a vet for their service. Starting on Nov. 11, a vet will be able to grab a postcard off the wall and turn it in for a free pint. The postcards can also be purchased online.

3. Visit the Eagle of Honor sculptures