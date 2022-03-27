Exploring Home: Pottawattamie County Nominees Announced for 2022 OMA Tourism Awards

The Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Awards honor attractions, restaurants, hotels, and retail shops that have made a difference in the lives of locals and visitors. The public is invited to honor those great memories and exceptional experiences by voting for the best tourism businesses in Pottawattamie, Douglas, and Sarpy Counties.

Nominations for the 2022 OMA Tourism Awards are now closed, and the voting has begun! The finalists are based on the top five most-nominated businesses in each category (and in the event of a tie, both businesses moved on to this phase.) Below are the finalists in Pottawattamie County.

Best Attraction: Historic General Dodge House, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, Honey Creek Creamery, Squirrel Cage Jail, Union Pacific Railroad Museum

Best Hotel: Ameristar Casino Hotel, Bridgepointe Inn & Suites, Country Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn at Ameristar, Microtel Inn & Suites

Best Restaurant: 712 eat + drink, Boxer Barbeque, Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails, Lincoln’s Pub, Stanley’s Snack Shack

Best Retail Shop: B Restored, Dusted Charm, Kanesville Kollectibles, The Olive Branch, Sherbondy’s Garden Center

The voting for the “best of” Pottawattamie County began on Monday, March 21 and concludes on Friday, April 1. Help celebrate these businesses by sharing the voting information! Place your votes by visiting omatourismawards.com.

During National Travel & Tourism Week, May 1-7, 2022, the award winners will be publicly announced and highlighted on local billboards and in promotional videos on social media.