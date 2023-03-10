The weather may be a bit unpredictable this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you need to stay home! There are numerous fun and exciting things to do in Council Bluffs, regardless of the temperature. I’ve made a list of some of the best things to do on cold, wet and snowy days, from escaping from an award-winning escape room to visiting a local museum.

1. Uncover our local history.

As mile zero of the Transcontinental Railroad, Council Bluffs is rich in history, and we’re proud to show it off! Uncover the past at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, the Historic General Dodge House, the Squirrel Cage Jail and many other museums and historical sites. You may learn something you never knew about your hometown.

2. Get creative and explore the Hoff.

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center serves as a hub for creative activity in Pottawattamie County. It features educational classes for young learners, including ceramics, painting and a STEAM makers lab. Adults will enjoy the ever-changing art exhibitions in the gallery and live performances by the American Midwest Ballet, Chanticleer Community Theater and Kanesville Symphony Orchestra.

3. Race around the track at Joe’s Indoor Karting.

Council Bluffs’ first and only indoor karting facility, Joe’s Indoor Karting, offers fast and furious kart racing with European indoor karts racing up to speeds of 45 mph. In addition to races, Joe’s

also offers classes and leagues.

4. Escape from The Cryptic Room.

The Cryptic Room is a live-action, team-based escape room game. Once you are inside of one of the five-themed rooms, the clock starts ticking and you have limited time to work together, find and use clues, solve the puzzles and “break out.” You must hurry, though — once the clock hits zero, it is all over!

5. Jump around at The Hub.

The Hub CB is the place to be for year-round family fun. The Fly Zone Trampoline Park features an open bounce area, dunk hoops, dodgeball court, a battle beam to joust on, a large arcade and so much more. The Hub also offers five lanes of axe throwing with an interactive game system for those 12 years and older.

6. Antique shop ‘til you drop.

If you love antiques, you’re in the right place. In Council Bluffs, you can shop for antiques at The Swallows Nest, which carries several eras of antiques, retro items and handmade gifts. Jan-Tiques in the Historic Haymarket District of CB specializes in restored oak furniture, crocks and cupboards. On the other side of Pottawattamie County is the small town of Walnut, better known as Iowa’s Antique City. The town is booming with antique stores and specialty shops. Check out favorites, including B Restored, Barn Mall and Antique Furniture Emporium.

This list only scratches the surface of all the wonderful indoor activities available in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. I encourage you to be a tourist in your hometown. There’s always something new to learn and discover. When you travel locally, you help your local businesses thrive, which in turn helps employ your friends, family and neighbors.