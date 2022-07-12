Facts you can't dodge: An architectural wonder

The Historic General Dodge House is a gem for lovers of history, antiques, railroads and architecture. Built in the Second Empire style, it is one of two distinctive survivors of this example in the Metro Area. (The other being the Cornish House in downtown Omaha.)

The style is marked by symmetry, masonry construction and elegant dormers. The unique surround roof on the third floor is known as a Mansard roof.

Familiar in areas of Canada and the United States that experienced a strong French influence, Second Empire was promoted by Emperor Napoléon III of France who had entire Parisian neighborhoods demolished and rebuilt in this style. Many businesses and homes in Council Bluffs were built in this tradition. Nearly all of them, except the Dodge House, are lost to history.

The home was built in 1869 and was complemented with hot and cold running water.

The Dodge House was designed by William Boyington, a famous Chicago architect. Boyington also designed Terrace Hill in Des Moines which, today, serves as the Governor’s residence.

Homes of this era were designed with the first floor above ground level with large double doors to welcome visitors. Visitors were compelled to ascend to the entrance. The result was an experience rather than a typical approach. With the doors thrown open, a grand and opulent foyer drew guests into Victorian elegance.

The large porch that wraps around half of the House is not the original. It was added in the early 20th century by the daughters of General Dodge and is, primarily, in the Colonial style.

General Dodge loved the home. He died in the house in January, 1916 at the age of 85.

Today, the Historic General Dodge House is filled with unique antiques, many original to the home, and has been designated a National Historic Landmark.

The Historic General Dodge House is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m.