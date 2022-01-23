Facts you can't dodge: The Dodge House campus

The Historic General Dodge House is one of four surviving buildings on our campus consisting of an entire city block.

These structures include:

The Historic General Dodge House: Built in 1869, and completed in 1870, it is a 14-room three-story Second Empire Victorian mansion. It has been painstakingly curated with both original family objects and period items. It is a time capsule and is Council Bluff’s only National Historic Landmark.

The Beresheim House: Was completed in 1899 by friends of the Dodges. This property serves as an orientation center, houses administrative offices and two gift shops. It is listed on the National Historic Register.

The Dodge Carriage House: Constructed around 1880, with later updates, displays period carriages, sleighs and an authentic 1850s Mormon handcart which was used by desperate immigrants on their journey to Utah.

The Beresheim House Garage: Is an early automobile garage complete with a turntable. Many early automobiles lacked reverse gear. The driver would pull the car into the garage and then crank the turntable to reorient the car forward for its next journey.

The property also once featured a barn (torn down in the 1960s) and a Culling House (also demolished). The Culling House sat on the hill above the property, in the middle of an expansive orchard, and was used for canning and other food preparation and preservation activities.