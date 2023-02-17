Queen of Apostles-Corpus Christi Catholic Church will host fish fry Fridays during Lent — Feb. 24 through March 24 — in the church’s great hall, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs. Hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m. weekly. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 10 and under. Menu offerings include fried fish, fish tacos, baked beans, bread and butter, coleslaw; macaroni and cheese or cheese pizza for kids. Carry-out is also available; call 712-323-0014.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs, will host fish fries on most Fridays during Lent: Feb. 24, March 3, March 10, March, 24 and March 31. (There will be no event on March 17 due to St. Patrick’s Day.) Dine-in and carry-out will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, baked potato, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, dessert and a drink choice of lemonade or water. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children. Beer and margaritas will also be available for purchase. March 10 will be family night, featuring Loli Pop dah Clown.

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 24116 Marian Ave. in Glenwood, will host a fish fry every Friday during Lent, Feb. 24 through March 31. Both dine-in and carry-out will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Menu includes fried carp and pollock, baked pollock, fries, coleslaw, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, and bread. Cost is $13 for adults and $4 for children. Desserts will be provided by parish groups for a freewill donation.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 309 Third St. in Neola, will host a fish fry every Friday during Lent, Feb. 24 through March 31. Hours are 5 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall. Menu includes fried Alaskan pollock, baked potato, Orsi’s bread, coleslaw, relishes and dessert. Attendees may substitute a grilled cheese sandwich for fish.

The Knights of Columbus Hall in Neola, 105 Elm Ave., will host a fish fry every Friday during Lent, including Feb. 17. Hours at 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Menu includes baked and fried haddock, fried shrimp or grilled cheese, served with french fries, onion rings, baked potato, beans or macaroni and cheese. Dine-in or drive-thru available.