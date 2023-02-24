2023 Southwest Iowa Fish Fries

Queen of Apostles-Corpus Christi Catholic Church will host fish fry Fridays during Lent — Feb. 24 through March 24 — in the church’s great hall, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs. Hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m. weekly. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 10 and under. Menu offerings include fried fish, fish tacos, baked beans, bread and butter, coleslaw; macaroni and cheese or cheese pizza for kids. Carry-out is also available; call 712-323-0014.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs, will host fish fries on most Fridays during Lent: Feb. 24, March 3, March 10, March, 24 and March 31. (There will be no event on March 17 due to St. Patrick’s Day.) Dine-in and carry-out will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, baked potato, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, dessert and a drink choice of lemonade or water. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children. Beer and margaritas will also be available for purchase. March 10 will be family night, featuring Loli Pop dah Clown.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., Council Bluffs, will host shrimp boils from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 3 and March 24 in the church social hall. Side dishes will include coleslaw, roasted potatoes, dirty rice and macaroni and cheese. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Second helpings are $5.

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 24116 Marian Ave. in Glenwood, will host a fish fry every Friday during Lent, Feb. 24 through March 31. Both dine-in and carry-out will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Menu includes fried carp and pollock, baked pollock, fries, coleslaw, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, and bread. Cost is $13 for adults and $4 for children. Desserts will be provided by parish groups for a freewill donation.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 309 Third St. in Neola, will host a fish fry every Friday during Lent, Feb. 24 through March 31. Hours are 5 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall. Menu includes fried Alaskan pollock, baked potato, Orsi’s bread, coleslaw, relishes and dessert. Attendees may substitute a grilled cheese sandwich for fish.