 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Wings of Hope fundraiser now online Friday
0 comments

Annual Wings of Hope fundraiser now online Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Wings of Hope “Connecting for Cancer” fundraiser and auction will be completely online this year.

The event will be over Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Money graphic

There will be dueling piano entertainment, a live oral auction as well a silent auction. The annual winter fundraiser will run until 9 p.m.

Wings of Hope is a nonprofit organization that offers support for those with cancer and their family members.

According to a press release, the following items will be up for the live oral auction:

  • Cape Cod cottage vacation
  • Rustic Arkansas cabin stay
  • Elevated backyard package (featuring Traeger Grill)
  • Local golf tour
  • Zoo package (includes your and annual family pass)

The online auction is available now at bidpal.net/wingsofhope.

Tickets are $50 per person — this includes $10 worth of auction credit — and a “connect bubble” (typically a table) is $500.

Create a connect bubble for friends and family to join you at your home, or online during the event,” the release said. “The connect bubble includes a signature drink package for all of your local bubble buddies to enjoy.”

Tickets are available at wingsofhope.org/events or by calling 712-325-8970. A Zoom link with information will be sent after buying tickets.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home items you should replace to avoid a costly consequence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert