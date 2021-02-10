Annual Wings of Hope fundraiser now online Friday

Wings of Hope “Connecting for Cancer” fundraiser and auction will be completely online this year.

The event will be over Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

There will be dueling piano entertainment, a live oral auction as well a silent auction. The annual winter fundraiser will run until 9 p.m.

Wings of Hope is a nonprofit organization that offers support for those with cancer and their family members.

According to a press release, the following items will be up for the live oral auction:

Cape Cod cottage vacation

Rustic Arkansas cabin stay

Elevated backyard package (featuring Traeger Grill)

Local golf tour

Zoo package (includes your and annual family pass)

The online auction is available now at bidpal.net/wingsofhope.

Tickets are $50 per person — this includes $10 worth of auction credit — and a “connect bubble” (typically a table) is $500.

Create a connect bubble for friends and family to join you at your home, or online during the event,” the release said. “The connect bubble includes a signature drink package for all of your local bubble buddies to enjoy.”

Tickets are available at wingsofhope.org/events or by calling 712-325-8970. A Zoom link with information will be sent after buying tickets.

