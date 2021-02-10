Annual Wings of Hope fundraiser now online Friday

Wings of Hope “Connecting for Cancer” fundraiser and auction will be completely online this year.
The event will be over Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
There will be dueling piano entertainment, a live oral auction as well a silent auction. The annual winter fundraiser will run until 9 p.m.
Wings of Hope is a nonprofit organization that offers support for those with cancer and their family members.
According to a press release, the following items will be up for the live oral auction:
- Cape Cod cottage vacation
- Rustic Arkansas cabin stay
- Elevated backyard package (featuring Traeger Grill)
- Local golf tour
- Zoo package (includes your and annual family pass)
The online auction is available now at bidpal.net/wingsofhope.
Tickets are $50 per person — this includes $10 worth of auction credit — and a “connect bubble” (typically a table) is $500.
Create a connect bubble for friends and family to join you at your home, or online during the event,” the release said. “The connect bubble includes a signature drink package for all of your local bubble buddies to enjoy.”
Tickets are available at wingsofhope.org/events or by calling 712-325-8970. A Zoom link with information will be sent after buying tickets.