Breakfast with the Bishop in November at St. Patrick
20210219_new_ashwednesday_2

The Rev. James Ahenkora sprinkles ashes upon the head of a churchgoer during the noon Ash Wednesday mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Feb. 17, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Diocese of Des Moines Bishop William M. Joensen and Catholic Charities will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Nov. 5 for Breakfast with the Bishop.

Check-in and the continental breakfast buffet will start at 8 a.m. and the program will start at 8:30 a.m. The program will spotlight the Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program located in Council Bluffs.

Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/3Dygcjg and registration is $20. The breakfast and program will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Four Valley View Drive.

Bishop Joensen will discuss Catholic Charities and how it has impacted southwest Iowa counties.

“Other speakers include Barbara Q. Decker, Catholic Charities Executive Director; Diane McKee, Program Manager; and Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program, which serves Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties,” a press release said.

For more information contact Holly Ackermann at hackermann@catholiccharitiesdm.org or 515-237-5027.

