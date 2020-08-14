You have permission to edit this article.
Catholic Daughters announce new officers
Council Bluffs Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Anthony No. 330, newly elected officers for 2020-2022, left to right: Sharon Orton, financial secretary (Corpus Christi Parish), Carol Hollenbeck, regent (Corpus Christi Parish), Layna Beer, vice regent (St. Patrick's Parish), Angie Shea, recording secretary (St. Patrick's Parish) and Felicia Davidson, treasurer (Corpus Christi Parish).

 Courtesy Mary Sue Wickham

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Anthony No. 330 of Council Bluffs has announced its newly elected officers for 2020-2022.

