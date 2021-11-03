Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony celebrates 101st anniversary

Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony #330

The gathering on Oct. 24 in St. Peter’s Social Hall was one year after the 100th anniversary of the chartering of the court — which occurred on Oct. 31, 1920.

Current officers of the court welcomed State Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) Regent Rita Carlson, State CDA Secretary Julie Marlow, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, current Chaplain Deacon John Pfenning (St. Patrick) and former Chaplain Fr. Chuck Kottas (St. Peter) Thirty-two members gathered to observe the occasion, some wearing period clothing/accessories of the 1920’s era to enjoy refreshments and music provided by Conner Mowery at the keyboard.

Four Catholic Daughters with the longest membership were honorees, receiving a purple amethyst CDA Rosary and a certificate. Those members are Evelyn Seidler of Denton, Texas, member since Nov. 6, 1955; Josephine Goeser of Council Bluffs, member since Nov. 3, 1957; and Marcella Lee of Bradenton, Florida, member since Nov. 18, 1967.

Present at the event was Mary Alice Wickham of Council Bluffs, an active member in the court since Nov. 2, 1969. Mary Alice has given 52 years of charitable and prayerful work to the court.