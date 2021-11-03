Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony celebrates 101st anniversary

Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony #330
The gathering on Oct. 24 in St. Peter’s Social Hall was one year after the 100th anniversary of the chartering of the court — which occurred on Oct. 31, 1920.
Current officers of the court welcomed State Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) Regent Rita Carlson, State CDA Secretary Julie Marlow, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, current Chaplain Deacon John Pfenning (St. Patrick) and former Chaplain Fr. Chuck Kottas (St. Peter) Thirty-two members gathered to observe the occasion, some wearing period clothing/accessories of the 1920’s era to enjoy refreshments and music provided by Conner Mowery at the keyboard.
Four Catholic Daughters with the longest membership were honorees, receiving a purple amethyst CDA Rosary and a certificate. Those members are Evelyn Seidler of Denton, Texas, member since Nov. 6, 1955; Josephine Goeser of Council Bluffs, member since Nov. 3, 1957; and Marcella Lee of Bradenton, Florida, member since Nov. 18, 1967.
Present at the event was Mary Alice Wickham of Council Bluffs, an active member in the court since Nov. 2, 1969. Mary Alice has given 52 years of charitable and prayerful work to the court.
Court St. Anthony #330 serves all the Catholic Parishes of Council Bluffs, St. Albert Schools and nearly all the charitable organizations of the city. This local court, is a subset of the oldest and largest Catholic women’s organization in the world.
The reception was held to honor Mary Alice and the hundreds who have come before. On display were photos, clippings, letters and certificates and a plaque, recognizing the 100 years, from the National Catholic Daughters in New York City. Also on display was a six foot long, panoramic reproduction photo banner of hundreds of Catholic Daughters gathered outside St. Peter’s on May 17, 1927 for the State of Iowa CDA Convention that year.
This organization of Catholic women has a very long and historic past serving Council Bluffs and the world.