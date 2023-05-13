Bridge benefit boosts funds for freshman

After a two-year pandemic break, on Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Chapter LP of the Philanthropic Educational Organization resumed its annual sponsorship of a fundraising bridge benefit at the YMCA Healthy Living Center. Its ultimate goal is to generate funds to help deserving young students complete a college education.

Promoted as The Best Bridge Party of the Season, the schedule for 65 guests included a spring luncheon, multiple rounds of bridge, the drawing and donation of selected prizes, and the presentation of a check from Chapter LP to their chosen scholarship candidate — Megan Elam — for application towards her freshmen year at Midlands University in Fremont, Nebraska.

A current graduating senior at Abraham Lincoln School in Council Bluffs, Megan will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Nursing at Midlands University in Fremont, Nebraska. Megan also made a name for herself in sports as a winning soccer player, and will continue to play soccer at Midlands.

Throughout her high school career she maintained an accumulative GPA above a 3.5. While in high school, Megan also earned her Certified Nursing Assistant certification and completed over 15 credit hours through Iowa Western Community College. This National Honor Society student will soon begin her worthy pursuit in college studies and professional life, which Chapter LP will follow with continued interest.

Founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, P.E.O. has grown to become one of the largest women’s organizations in North America. Chapter LP is one of eight chapters in the greater Council Bluffs area which is proud to play a small role in its mission of helping other women in their pursuit of a worthwhile education. Our annual bridge event helps to bring this mission and goal to fruition.

Local woman takes second place with photograph of Paralympian

The State of Iowa Catholic Daughters of the Americas held their semi-annual convention over a recent weekend in Ames, Iowa. The organization asks local courts to participate in an Education Contest each spring with students from local schools. Council Bluffs Court St. Anthony No. 330 held their annual awards dinner on March 27 honoring 71 St. Albert student winners, from Grades four through 12.

Three categories of the contest are open to adult members of the local court: Art, Poetry and Photography. Court member Mary Sue Wickham captured a photo of Paralympian Josh Turek at the Council Bluffs YMCA and entered it in the contest. Her photo placed First in the Court No. 330 contest and was forwarded to the State of Iowa C.D.A. judging at their convention. There her photograph was awarded second place. Congratulations to Mary Sue!

Josh Turek currently serves as a member of the Iowa House of Representatives from the 20th District. He is a Council Bluffs native and attended Abraham Lincoln High School. He was the basketball program’s most prolific scorer, in the history of the sport at Southwest Minnesota State University. He is a four-time Paralympian (2004, 2012, 2016 and 2020.) He is a three-time Paralympic Medalist, winning two Gold Medals and one Bronze Medal. After he and his USA Paralympic Basketball team won the 2020 Gold Medal, he retired from the sport.

The theme of this year’s Education Contest was “When do I have to lean on my faith more than sight?” Mary Sue posed Mr. Turek in front of her quilt display of the Olympic Rings and her own smiley face basketball “to represent the USA.” The inspiring story of Representative Josh Turek is certainly a message of faith in his abilities and his dedication to representing his country through sports and government service.

P.E.O. Chapter FK learns about 712 Initiative

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on April 28 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. We had 33 members in attendance. Jane Meyer and Westy Nelson were hostesses, decorating tables with butterflies and spring colors. Jane Meyer provided the fundraiser: two books, a journal and chocolates. Patti Ford was the lucky winner!

Our program today was given by Lindsey Grote-Rodgers, Director of Marketing for the 712 Initiative program in Council Bluffs. Lindsey shared many of the changes and updates to Council Bluffs through this program. Certainly a worthwhile program promoting our city!

Mary Killpack was in our “Member Spotlight” today.

Our next social is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17. We will have a scavenger hunt followed by lunch at Lansky’s. Barb Reese is responsible for coordinating this event.

The club was expected to again meet Friday, May 12, at the Country Club.