CLUB NEWS: Catholic Daughters hold education awards

Catholic

Daughters hold

education awardsMore than one-hundred parents, students and teachers from St. Albert Catholic Schools joined members of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Anthony #330 in Council Bluffs for their annual Education Contest Awards Dinner.

Originally scheduled in the St. Albert Cafeteria on March 7, 2022, the weather closed schools. Such a joyous and important event could not be denied, so the court held the Awards Dinner on their monthly meeting date of March 28th in the social hall of St. Patrick Church in Council Bluffs.

The student winners in attendance presented their creations in Essay, Poetry, Photography, Art and Computer Art, in three grade level divisions. They also received certificates and gifts that were purchased in Italy and blessed by Rev. Chris Barak, who himself is a 1977 graduate of St. Albert Catholic Schools.

The emcee for the event was Jen Brown, from Spirit Catholic Radio, KVSS, 107.2, who generously gives us her time each year. The court gave Brown a $100 donation for her Catholic Spirit Radio station. The court presented a $400 scholarship to Jonathan Quigley, Director of Development at St. Albert, for the advancement of 8th graders entering their Catholic high school years.

The dinner included pizzas from Pizza King, supplemented by bread knots, salads, desserts and drinks. It is always such a heartwarming celebration with students expressing their beautiful thoughts. This year’s C.D.A. Education Contest theme was; ”With God All Things are Possible.”

Carol Hollenbeck

Catholic Daughters