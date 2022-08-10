CLUB NEWS: Catholic Daughters hold salad luncheon

Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony #330 of Council Bluffs, Iowa held their annual Summer Salad Luncheon on July 13. Homemade salads, desserts and beverages were served to over 110 guests. The Social Hall of St. Peter Catholic Church was the setting.

Ticket prices included two free raffle tickets, which could provide the lucky winners with donated gift cards, Scentsy candle basket, Doggie basket, free hair-cuts, discount cards or centerpiece arrangements. Community businesses were very generous.

The 102-year-old Court has held this fundraiser at the same location for many years. The motto of the international C.D.A. organization is “Unity & Charity.” All proceeds fund the charitable causes of the court, which include local, statewide and national nonprofit organizations.

Member Kathi Markel brought two of her grandchildren to help with serving and clean-up. They were so helpful and kind to the guests. Both youngsters were given a free meal and the gratitude of our Court. They had such fun that they were anxious to come back next summer with their grandmother. Our future community volunteers! Other photos are on the home page at www.cda330.org.