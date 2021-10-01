Club News: Catholic Daughters host annual luncheon

Court St. Anthony No. 330 of the Catholic Daughters held their Summer Salad Luncheon on Aug. 11.

The location was the Father Chuck Kottas Social Hall of St. Peter Catholic Church in downtown Council Bluffs. This annual event is always one of the big fundraisers for the charitable organization. The luncheon has been offered for many of the 98 years in which this group had met in the same hall.

Regent Carol Hollenbeck and Treasurer Jan Roth greeted guests and took payment, while handing out raffle tickets at the door. All the servers present were wearing masks and gloves for the protection of the 120 people in attendance. All salads and desserts were prepared by the membership of the group. Food remaining was taken to Joshua House, a men’s shelter.

Court No. 330 was specially honored that Rev. Jacob Epstein was one of their guests. He was assigned to the court’s prayers and support throughout his seminary years of formation. He was ordained in June of 2021 and assigned to Corpus Christi Parish in Council Bluffs. All are overjoyed to have him here as a priest in our city, along with Father Max Carson who was assigned to St. Patrick Catholic Church in town.

The Catholic Daughters are grateful to all the parishes, priests, deacons and the community of Council Bluffs for your longstanding and generous support