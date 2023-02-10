Catholic Daughters mid-winter Cozy Soups & Desserts Lunch fundraiser approaches

The Council Bluffs Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony No. 330 organization invites you to attend the Catholic Daughters Mid-Winter Cozy Soups & Desserts Lunch Fundraiser, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Patrick Social Hall, 4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs.

You are invited to enjoy a mid-winter warm-up of homemade chicken noodle, chili or broccoli cheese soup with French bread.

Top it off with a homemade dessert with coffee or tea. Cost is $10 per person. Price includes two free raffle prize tickets. (Must be present to win prizes.)

Soups and desserts are prepared and served by the Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony No. 330.

All proceeds go to our charitable donations.