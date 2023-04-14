Council Bluffs Catholic Daughters host awards dinner

Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony No. 330 of Council Bluffs held their annual Education Contest Awards Dinner on Monday, March 27. More than 170 students, parents and educators from St. Albert Schools were their guests. The event was held in the Social Hall of St. Patrick Catholic Church beginning at 6 p.m. Three kinds of pizza from Pizza King were served, along with sides, desserts and drinks. The Court also presented a $400 scholarship to Elementary Principal Pat Ryan.

Following the meal, students were presented their awards in a program emceed by Jen Brown of Spirit Catholic Radio, 102.7FM. Awards were selected and distributed by Past Regent Mariann Hilderbrand, who has served as chairperson of the event for many years.

There are five categories available to students; Essay, Computer Art, Photography, Art and Poetry. There are three divisions in each area of production. Divisions I is Grades 4-5, Division II is Grades 6-8 and Division III is Grades 9-12. Three nonpartisan adults do the judging.

This year’s theme was “We Walk by Faith, not by Sight.” Each student presented their essay or poetry orally and shared their images as they were called forward. When young people demonstrate their deep faith in this way, it is moving and inspiring to all court members, staff, clergy and parents who are present. We have tremendous pride in all 71 student winners for 2023 and for the teachers and parents who guide them each day.

P.E.O. Chapter MF plant sale approaches

P.E.O. Chapter MF met on April 6 at the Council Bluffs Country Club.

Committee reports were submitted and discussed. Ways and Means will hold a plant sale at the home of Jan Andersen on April 29 beginning at 9 a.m. Watch the newspaper for further details.

Proposed amendments were read and discussed with consensus to be presented at the 130th Iowa State Chapter Convention, to be held starting on June 2.

Mary Stuhr presented a slideshow of her photographs from a September trip to Israel she and her husband took with a group from their church.

On April 20, our chapter will hold a social gathering at the Village Inn on Madison Ave with guests and BILs welcome to join. The next chapter meeting is May 4 at the country club.

P.E.O. Chapter MF convened at the Council Bluffs Country Club on March 2 for a regular monthly meeting with 18 members answering roll call.

The election and installation of officers for the coming was held: President Connie Cryer; Vice-President Bev DeVault; Recording Secretary Cindy Lakatos; Corresponding Secretary Jane Goldsmith; Treasurer Nancy White; Chaplain Jan Andersen; Guard Diane Johnson. Congratulations to the entire slate of officers who are appreciated so much.

In March, we recognize Founder’s Day. Judy Hughes presented a short program on the seven women, their backgrounds and the philanthropic organization they formed in Iowa in 1869.

We were reminded of the Reciprocity Spring Luncheon to be held on April 23 at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Tickets are now available for $18 each.

Retired School Personnel resume meetings

Council Bluffs Retired School Personnel resumed its meetings on March 15 at noon at the Council Bluffs Country Club. There were 31 members and three guests present. We welcomed two new members, Geri Frederiksen and Bev Patten.

Dr. Brent Hoesing, Lewis Central Superintendent, was our first speaker. He spoke about how they still see some effects of the pandemic on students, staff and parents. Lewis Central provides a fun working environment, has opened up the schools more with programs like breakfast buddies, been more creative in pay and compensation to all staff, and is trying to create community connections especially with the use of their new auditorium.

Our second speaker was Dick Miller portraying Grant Wood. He told of Wood’s childhood and how he developed into a well-known artist. One of Grant Wood’s Corn Room Murals will soon be permanently displayed at the Richard & Deanna Miller Grant Wood Gallery in the Hoff Family Arts Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

Our next meeting will be our Scholarship Fundraiser on April 19, 2023. Members are encouraged to donate a variety of items to be won and all money raised goes into our Scholarship Fund. Dr. Vickie Murillo, Superintendent of Council Bluffs CSD, will be our guest.

Membership is welcomed to all retired school employees from any public or nonpublic Iowa educational institution — community school districts, licensed preschools and daycares, and area education agencies. For more information, contact us at cbrspa451503@gmail.com.