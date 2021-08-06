 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings
0 comments

Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Club News graphic
Metro Creative Connection

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Anthony #330

The Council Bluffs Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Anthony #330 will be holding their annual End of Summer Salad Luncheon on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Social Hall, 1 Bluff Street.

Carry-out will be available and it’s $10 per plate which includes two raffle tickets. You do not need to be present to win raffle prizes.

Raffle items include a10 inch bronze statuary of St. Michael the Archangel from the Bradford Exchange, Scentsy candle basket, a back to school basket and gift cards.

All proceeds will go to Catholic Daughters charitable causes for the year. Please visit cda330.org for more information. All are welcome to attend!

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your house an asset or a liability?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert