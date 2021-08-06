Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

St. Patrick’s Church

Rev. Sylvester Okoh of St. Patrick’s Church in Neola gave a special blessing on June 25 after the morning mass. It was for the new grotto surrounding the blessed mother statue at the rosary walk.

The rosary walk was the Eagle scout project of Tim Spiker and the original blessing to the statue and rosary walk was given by Rev. Daniel Danso — almost three years ago.

Most Thursdays, after the rosary at 8 and mass at 8:30 a.m., there is one hour of adoration of the most Blessed Sacrament held at the church. It closes at 10 a.m., with Benediction and the special blessing with Jesus in the Monstrance.

All Catholics are welcome to come to and take part. For those who aren’t Catholic, but interested in the church, may come to visit, pray and attend mass.

Call the church office at 712-485-2124 for more information.