Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings
Fr Tom Jan Pic 2 (1).jpeg

Treasurer Jan Roth, of Catholic Daughters Court #330 stands with former Court Chaplain Rev. Tom Thakadipuram, as he shows off his John Deere hat, a gift from a parishioner, at the July 7 Corpus Christi Parish Reception.

 Courtesy Carol Hollenbeck

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #330

Regent Carol Hollenbeck and Treasurer Jan Roth of Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony #330 attended the Mass of Thanksgiving and reception for Rev. Tom Thakadipuram that was held on July 7 at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church.

Light appetizers were served at a reception held in the Social Hall following the mass.

Fr Tom Regent Pic 1 (1).jpeg

Regent Carol Hollenbeck of Catholic Daughters Court #330 presents departing Court Chaplain, Rev. Tom Thakadipuram with a gift from the court members.

We wish the best for Rev. Thakadipuram as he begins his new assignment. We thank Rev. Thakadipuram for his friendship and his great dedication of five years of ministerial service in our Corpus Christi community.

We also thank him for serving in his role as Court Chaplain for our Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony #330.

He had served this court since September of 2017, but was reassigned to other Iowa communities on July 8.

