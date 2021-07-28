Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #330

Regent Carol Hollenbeck and Treasurer Jan Roth of Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony #330 attended the Mass of Thanksgiving and reception for Rev. Tom Thakadipuram that was held on July 7 at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church.

Light appetizers were served at a reception held in the Social Hall following the mass.

We wish the best for Rev. Thakadipuram as he begins his new assignment. We thank Rev. Thakadipuram for his friendship and his great dedication of five years of ministerial service in our Corpus Christi community.

We also thank him for serving in his role as Court Chaplain for our Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony #330.

He had served this court since September of 2017, but was reassigned to other Iowa communities on July 8.