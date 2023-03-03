Retired School Personnel to resume meetings

Council Bluffs Retired School Personnel will resume meetings, after our winter break, on March 15 at noon at the Council Bluffs Country Club.

Lewis Central Superintendent Brent Hoesing will be our guest and our speaker will be Dick Miller portraying Grant Wood. Reservations need to be made by Sunday March 12.

An upcoming event will include our Scholarship Fundraiser on April 19. Members donate a variety of items to be won and all money raised goes into our Scholarship Fund. Vickie Murillo, Superintendent of Council Bluffs CSD will be our guest.

Membership is welcomed to all retired school employees from any public or nonpublic Iowa educational institution — community school districts, licensed preschools and daycares, area education agencies. For more information, you may contact us at cbrspa451503@gmail.com.

P.E.O. Chapter FK celebrates Founders

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on Feb. 10 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. We had 31 members present. It was great to get together since we do not meet in January.

Deann Over and Charmaine Kaiser were hostesses with elegant cherubs in gold and red centerpieces and delicious cookies for dessert. Marilyn Knauss donated the fundraiser, a beautiful wind chime, which was won by Jan Stone.

February is when we celebrate our Founders. The program was done by Barb Reese, Judy Whalen, Beth Keenan and Marsha Grandick. They did a great job sharing information about the backgrounds of our Founding Seven Sisters. Every year we seem to learn more about these amazing women. In addition they provided a flyer describing each of the Founding Sisters leadership qualities and every one of us were able to identify with at least one of the sisters.

The meeting was called to order by our President, Patti Ford. We begin each meeting by reciting our Opening Ode and our Objects and Aims as well as our Devotions given by Chaplain Linda Tapke.

Numerous topics were discussed at the meeting. Our next meeting will be March 10.

Retired School Personnel recap November meeting

The Council Bluffs Retired School Personnel Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association met on Nov. 16, 2022 for a noon luncheon at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty-one members and one guest were present.

After our meal, Pat Ryan, principal of St. Albert Elementary School, spoke about how the pandemic has affected our schools. He thanked us for our years of service and challenged us to volunteer, mentor students and teachers and to speak positively about teaching.

Our entertainment for the month was provided by piano students from the Music Conservatory at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Pastor Timothy Frank tells CBRSPA about the Music Conservatory at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (Council Bluffs). He is also administrator and teacher at the Conservatory.