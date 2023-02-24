P.E.O. Chapter FK celebrates Founders

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on Feb. 10 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. We had 31 members present. It was great to get together since we do not meet in January.

Deann Over and Charmaine Kaiser were hostesses with elegant cherubs in gold and red centerpieces and delicious cookies for dessert. Marilyn Knauss donated the fundraiser, a beautiful wind chime, which was won by Jan Stone.

February is when we celebrate our Founders. The program was done by Barb Reese, Judy Whalen, Beth Keenan and Marsha Grandick. They did a great job sharing information about the backgrounds of our Founding Seven Sisters. Every year we seem to learn more about these amazing women. In addition they provided a flyer describing each of the Founding Sisters leadership qualities and every one of us were able to identify with at least one of the sisters.

The meeting was called to order by our President, Patti Ford. We begin each meeting by reciting our Opening Ode and our Objects and Aims as well as our Devotions given by Chaplain Linda Tapke.

Numerous topics were discussed at the meeting. Our next meeting will be March 10.