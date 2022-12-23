CLUB NEWS: P.E.O. Chapter FK hosts cookie exchange, Christmas movie trivia

P.E.O. Chapter FK hosts cookie exchange, movie trivia

P.E.O. Chapter FK held its regular meeting on Dec. 9 at the Council Bluffs Country Club; 23 sisters were present. Jan Bass and Peggy Tye served as hostesses with a holiday theme. The tables were adorned with all things Christmas. Barb Reese donated a beautiful poinsettia as our fundraiser and Sherry Bills-Taylor was the lucky winner!

Marsha Grandick, along with her committee, presented our program that was a Christmas movie trivia contest. In addition, we held our annual cookie exchange and everyone went home with a bundle of memories and sweets!

The program committee invited everyone to a social on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Durham Museum to visit the Downtown Abbey exhibit. We will enjoy lunch at Tish’s prior to going. Watch for information from Marsha as the time draws near.

Jeanie Killion was in the “Member Spotlight” this month.

Our business meeting was called to order by President pro-tem Marilyn Wymore.

Julie Morton, treasurer, reminded us to get our annual dues to her.

We received a heartfelt thank you from our Cottey College care package student recipient.

Our next meeting will be Feb. 10, 2023. Our program will be on P.E.O. Founders Day and P.E.O. Scholarship.