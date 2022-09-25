CLUB NEWS: P.E.O. Chapter LP highlights history; Chapter FK shares September update

P.E.O. Chapter FK shares September update

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on Sept. 9 at the Council Bluffs Country Club; 25 members were present.

Lana Cruz and Peggy Tye were the hostesses with a back to school theme. The tables were decorated with school supplies, apple cookies and dried apple snacks. Judy Whalen supplied the fundraiser that consisted of greeting cards, stamps, stationery and a travel mug.

The meeting was called to order by President Patti Ford. Charmaine Kaiser served as recording secretary and Marilyn Knauss served as treasurer. Meeting minutes were approved as read.

Marsha Grandick, Program Committee reminded sisters about our social at Ditmars Orchard on Friday, Sept. 16th. Kathy Mahan was our “Member Spotlight” this month. A reminder was also given regarding the visit to P.E.O. Cottey College on Oct. 1st from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our next meeting will be on Oct. 14.

P.E.O. Chapter LP highlights history

In a continuing series of programs to highlight historical periods and notable figures covering 176 years in the development of the City of Council Bluffs, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met on Aug. 23 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and again on Sept. 13 at the YMCA Healthy Living Center for its regular business meetings and to address the following subjects: “Back to School: Educating Our Youth” with spoken recollections from seven members of Chapter LP who are retired Iowa educators and include Beverly Fletcher, Chapter LP president and retired principal of Lewis Central Elementary; Carol Collins and Debra Ebke, former Roosevelt Elementary School teachers; Nancy Lougee and Darlene Schwarzkopf of the Council Bluffs Retired Teachers Association; as well as Monica Sciortino, retired teacher from the School of Nursing at Iowa Western Community College; and Katie Wright, past member of the teaching staff at Iowa School for the Deaf. A business agenda under the direction of Beverly Fletcher, chapter president, followed the program. Darlene Schwarzkopf served as hostess for the afternoon with “An Apple for the Teacher” centerpiece display and servings of apple cake divine with butter sauce and beverages to the delight of those in attendance.

At the Sept. 13 meeting, Amanda Sindelar, newest chapter member and newly named Executive Director of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA in Council Bluffs, addressed the chapter on “Living a Healthy Life in Council Bluffs”, which she illustrated with a photographic montage. Amanda also joined Joanne Becker in serving as co-hostess for the meeting that day. A special surprise guest followed in the person of local retired pharmacist/owner of Union Pharmacy, historian and philanthropist, Richard “Dick” Miller who stepped up front and center to present a captivating overview of the celebrated Iowa artist, Grant Wood (1891-1942). Miller covered details of Grant’s life as an up-and-coming regional artist whose work “American Gothic” was first exhibited in 1930 at the Chicago Art Institute, which turned Grant into an overnight success and established him as a major exponent of Midwestern Regionalism. Miller’s studies and keen interest in Grant Wood prompted him to write a yet–to-be published one-man play of the artist.

Both meetings were under the direction of Chapter LP president Beverly Fletcher, who led a discussion on proposed examples of fundraising projects and events under consideration for the Spring of 2023 to cover funds for college educational scholarships for deserving students. Serving as co-hostesses for Sept. 23 were Joanne Becker and Amanda Sindelar. P.E.O. Sisters of Chapter LP will meet again on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., with Karen Behrens as hostess.