CLUB NEWS: P.E.O. Chapter MF enjoys gift, cookie exchange

P.E.O. Chapter MF enjoys gift, cookie exchange

P.E.O. Chapter MF had its regular meeting on Dec. 1 at the Council Bluffs Country Club, with Jan Andersen and Diane Johnson serving as hosts. To celebrate the holiday we enjoyed a white elephant gift exchange as well as a cookie exchange. Both were great fun and the treats were varied and scrumptious!

Treasurer Mary Stuhr reminded us to submit our annual dues by Feb. 1.

We learned that the Reciprocity Committee has set April 22 for the Spring Brunch and other details will be announced soon.

Our next meeting will be Jan. 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the program to be “Meditate With Me” to start off 2023.

Chapter MF wishes a blessed and joyous season to all!