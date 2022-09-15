CLUB NEWS: P.E.O. Chapter MF shares news about recent activities

P.E.O. Chapter MF shares news about recent activities

P.E.O. Chapter MF gathered at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard on Aug. 18 for social time, shopping and lunch. Chapter GQ members were its guests.

The chapter’s regular meeting was held Sept. 1 at Council Bluffs Country Club. Sixteen members were in attendance.

The chapter is supporting applicants for Educational Loan Fund, STAR scholarships and Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund scholarships for women who attend Cottey College, which is owned by P.E.O.

After a short business meeting, Cindy Lakatos shared some Schoolhouse Rock videos, including the first one from 1973. It was a trip down memory lane.

The chapter kept with the “Back to School” theme by bringing in school supplies, which were donated to Children’s Square USA.

The next meeting will be Oct. 6 at Council Bluffs Country Club.