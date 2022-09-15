 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CLUB NEWS: P.E.O. Chapter MF shares news about recent activities

  • 0
CLUB NOTES PEO.jpg

School supplies collected by P.E.O. Chapter MF that were later donated to Children’s Square USA.

 COURTESY PEO CHAPTER MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF shares news about recent activities

P.E.O. Chapter MF gathered at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard on Aug. 18 for social time, shopping and lunch. Chapter GQ members were its guests.

The chapter’s regular meeting was held Sept. 1 at Council Bluffs Country Club. Sixteen members were in attendance.

The chapter is supporting applicants for Educational Loan Fund, STAR scholarships and Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund scholarships for women who attend Cottey College, which is owned by P.E.O.

After a short business meeting, Cindy Lakatos shared some Schoolhouse Rock videos, including the first one from 1973. It was a trip down memory lane.

The chapter kept with the “Back to School” theme by bringing in school supplies, which were donated to Children’s Square USA.

People are also reading…

The next meeting will be Oct. 6 at Council Bluffs Country Club.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The iOS update we've been waiting for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert